Haryana Staff Selection Commision Chairman Bhopal Singh Resign From Post

Bhopal Singh Khadri, the Chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), has tendered his resignation to the Haryana government. His decision follows the recent change in Chief Minister in the state, with Naib Saini now assuming the role in place of Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khadri, hailing from a humble background, embarked on his political journey as a village sarpanch. His trajectory saw him progress from this grassroots role to eventually serving as a member of the HSSC, culminating in his appointment as Chairman.

Recently, Khadri has been embroiled in controversy surrounding Group C and D recruitments in Haryana, with numerous recruitment cases now under scrutiny by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This backdrop, coupled with speculation about Manohar Lal's potential departure from the Chief Ministerial position, has underscored the broader political landscape in the state.