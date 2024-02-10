Haryana Tightens Security, Borders To Be Sealed Ahead Of Punjab Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March

Jind: As the Punjab farmers gear up for their 'Dilli Chalo' march on February 13, the Haryana Police has sprung into action, initiating extensive measures to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts. The farmers have rallied behind the 'Delhi Chalo' call scheduled for February 13, aiming to mount pressure on the Centre to address their diverse grievances.

Haryana Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Anticipating potential disruptions on major routes from Haryana to Punjab, the Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to restrict travel on the state's main roads to urgent situations on February 13.

#WATCH | Haryana | Barricading by Police and local administration being done, security being enhanced in Ambala in view of farmers' call for march to Delhi, scheduled for 13th February. pic.twitter.com/zeo2pFFrlE — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Stringent Measures Implemented At Border Checkpoints

In a bid to deter the influx of Punjab farmers, the authorities have enforced a blockade on one side of the Patiala Delhi national highway at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border. Heavy police deployment, including women personnel, has been stationed to maintain order.

#WATCH | Security being heightened in Ambala, Haryana ahead of the farmers' march to Delhi scheduled for 13th February. pic.twitter.com/Lbhrs180Yz — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Internet Services Suspended Ahead Of Protest

With tensions escalating, the Haryana government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, in anticipation of the farmers' proposed march to Delhi.

Police Tighten Grip, Commuters Voice Concerns

The imposition of barricades and intensified police presence has left commuters grappling with disruptions and delays. SHO Joginder Singh emphasized the need for extensive barricading to prevent further advancement, with travellers voicing their frustration over increased travel hardships.

Authorities Remain Mum As Police Fortify Borders

While police officials remained reticent on the issue, Jind police SP Sumit Kumar asserted that comprehensive arrangements had been put in place to thwart the entry of Punjab farmers into Haryana. Media access to the border areas has been restricted, yet reports suggest that police reinforcements are bolstering border defences.

Farmer Unions Brace For Confrontation

In response to the heightened security measures, farmer unions in Haryana convened a clandestine meeting in Jind, strategizing to amplify their protest efforts. A dedicated team has been formed to coordinate with unions in the event of an emergency, underscoring the resolve of the farmers in the face of adversity.

The fortified borders and stringent security measures echo the scenes witnessed during the prolonged 2020-21 protests at Delhi borders, underscoring the gravity of the current standoff between farmers and authorities.

Farmer Unions Warn Of Escalation

Farmer unions have issued a stern warning, vowing to escalate their protest actions in Haryana should the authorities resort to force or any form of oppression against their counterparts.