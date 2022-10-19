'He represents democratic vision of India’: Congress leaders on Mallikarjun Kharge's win

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the 137th President of the Congress Party. Leaders of the party congratulate him on his victory. With 7,897 votes, Kharge defeats Shashi Tharoor. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief, congratulated him on his election and stated that he will represent a “democratic vision of India.” "Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on being elected as the President of Congress."The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility," Gandhi wrote on Twitter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, also congratulated Kharge, saying his vast experience will help the party. "I am confident that your ground experience in political life will help strengthen the ideology of the Congress," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "Under your leadership, the Congress will continue to fight to protect the Constitution and democracy," she added. Vadra paid a visit to Kharge's home with outgoing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to congratulate him. During the meeting, Kharge's wife was also present. As reported by the Outlook

Rajasthan’s Congress leader Sachin Pilot quotes that Mallikarjun Kharge’s election is “a win of democracy”. “Mallikarjun Kharge won with a huge majority; a win of democracy. I congratulated him. I have faith that his experience will benefit the party. 9000 elected people elected the president - this was never done before by any party. The Opposition must be nervous today,” Pilot told the media. As per the Hindustan Times’s article. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel states that he “believes the party will move forward under Kharge's leadership”. “After years, polls for Congress president were held and Mallikarjun Kharge won by a huge margin. We believe that the party will move forward under his leadership and we will be able to rein in the fascist forces,” he told reporters. Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan’s chief minister says, “It is a moment of pride that Mallikarjun Kharge became Congress President, he is an experienced leader. Congress will strengthen under his leadership, and our party is united across the country.”

His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2022

(With agencies' inputs)