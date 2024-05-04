Heat Rises As Prajwal Revanna Faces New Case After Woman Alleges Sexual Assault

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna lands in more trouble as a former member of the zilla panchayat has filed a new complaint against him. She alleges that he has been sexually abusing her for more than three years and that he has recorded the assault on camera, which he then used to threaten and blackmail her.

The woman, in her 40s, recorded her testimony with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Karnataka has now filed a formal complaint. The woman used to visit MPs and MLAs to ask for money for development projects in her area, according to the FIR. The woman has claimed in the complaint that she experienced many instances of harassment and rape between January 1, 2021, and April 25, 2024. On May 1, the CID opened the case.

According to the reports, the complainant alleged in the complaint, "He asked me to go to the first floor where many women were waiting for him. After speaking to the people on the ground floor, he came to the first floor and spoke to the other women. Finally, only I remained and he asked me to come inside the room."

“Inside the room, he dragged me by the hand and closed the door. I asked him why he was closing the door and he asked me to sit on the bed, and told me that my husband was talking way too much. He also said his mother missed the MLA ticket due to my husband’s interference. He said that if I wanted to grow politically, I would have to listen to his words,” the woman alleged in her statement, according to reports.

“Then, he asked me to remove my clothes. I refused and threatened to scream for help. But he threatened me saying he was carrying a gun and would not leave my husband and me,” she alleged. Prajwal allegedly proceeded to use his mobile phone to record a video of the woman removing her clothes before he raped her.

The woman alleged, “He threatened to leak the video to the public if I revealed it to anyone. Using those videos (as leverage), he used to video call me over the phone and ask me to strip. He also raped me several times.”

Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged with Holenarasipura Town police. The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, had sexually assaulted her.