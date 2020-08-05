Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar, Konkan to receive heavy downpour in next 24 hrs

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) morning, and the weather department has predicted more intense showers during the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department in Mumbai has predicted intense rains for Mumbai today. The city has received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 12 hours. The western suburbs has been impacted the most recording a rainfall of more than 150 mm.

While waterlogging was reported from Chembur, King's Circle, and Hindmata areas.

Despite heavy showers, the Western Railway's special suburban services between Churchgate and Dahanu Road are running on time. There was a minor disruption duirng the morning hours at Palghar from 5.40 am to 7:10 am, due to very heavy rain. Presently, no disruption over WR's suburban section.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted, "The cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday."

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall till 5.30 am on Wednesday while the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he said.

As per IMD's website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), received more than 120 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai city and suburbs like Bandra and Kurla received rainfall in the range of 30 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours.

On Tuesday also, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy rains, causing water-logging in several low lying areas and disrupting rail and road traffic.