Heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar by August 15, says IMD

New Delhi: Heavy spells of rain are likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar till August 15, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday (August 13).

The MeT department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Western Himalayan region during the next 3-4 days. The release said, “Isolated heavy rainfall expected over Uttarakhand till August 15.”

“There will be a gradual increase in rainfall activity over the Northeast, peninsular and adjoining east central India from August 15 while there will be subdued rainfall very likely over the rest of the country during the next five days,” IANS quoted the IMD release.

The release added that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected to continue over Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 14, following which it will reduce.

Furthermore, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread showers with isolated heavy falls till August 14 and reduction thereafter.

Due to a “likely formation of cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around August 15 and subsequent formation of a Low Pressure Area during the next 48 hours, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh,” the weather department said.

Odisha is likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy falls during August 15 to 17 and isolated heavy falls over coastal Andhra Pradesh till August 17.

(With IANS inputs)

