Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, southern and eastern parts of India in next few days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in Gilgit-Baltistan, southern and eastern parts of India in the next few days.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The states and regions of Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are also like to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On September 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and along & off Kerala and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On September 3, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these

areas.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

A strong wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) is also very likely over the southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) be witnessed over Southwest Bay of Bengal, along with and off Kerala and Lakshadweep area. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.