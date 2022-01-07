Wet spell over northwest India, heavy snowfall warning in Kashmir; Read IMD’s full prediction here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Friday (January 7, 2022) said that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light rainfall today. The weather department also predicted that different districts of Kashmir will witness heavy to very heavy rain and snow during the next 48 hours.

IMD also said that the wet spell over northwest and central India would continue till January 9, the same day when the night temperatures would start falling by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over northwest India.

In a bulletin, the Department said that an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India and under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighborhood on January 7.

"High moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea is also very likely over northwest India during January 7 to 9," IMD had said.

Delhi to receive rain

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light rain or drizzle, with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day have been pegged at 20 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively. No cold wave conditions are likely over north India during next five days.

The air quality in the national capital improved to `poor` from `very poor` category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and UP

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, the Met department said.

Heavy to very heavy rain, snow in J&K

According to the met department, different districts in Kashmir is likely to see heavy to very heavy rain and snow during the next 48 hours. A statement issued by the MeT department said today, "Currently it is snowing at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places.

"Intensity set to increase as the day progresses with main activity tonight and tomorrow (Jan 8) leading to heavy Rain/snow in J&K," weather department said.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to witness rainfall

Rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh is likely to increase from January 10 with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu.

Unseasonal rains with thunderstorms in Madhya Pradesh

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced unseasonal rains with thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail forecast in the western region of the state on Friday.

“Such weather is likely to prevail over large parts of the state for the next two days as an induced cyclonic circulation was lying over southeast Rajasthan on the MP border,” said GK Mishra, a senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office, said. “The induced cyclonic circulation is bringing in moisture causing rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

North-east India to witness dense fog

There would be dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days and over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, west Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)

