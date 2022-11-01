Heavy rains in Chennai claim life of two, Tamil Nadu SDRF on standby

Chennai: With two persons losing their lives in rain-related incidents in Chennai, which recorded heavy to very heavy showers on Tuesday while various Tamil Nadu districts saw heavy rains in wake of the northeast monsoon hitting the state on October 29, the State Disaster Response Force has been kept on standby. In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, 47-year-old Shanthi died after a portion of the wall from the balcony of her house fell on her.

The incident occurred at Prakash Rao Colony in Pulianthope area of the city. Police have commenced an investigation and according to initial reports, it was an old house that had collapsed due to the heavy rains since Monday.



In another incident, autorickshaw driver, Devendran was electrocuted to death after he came into contact with a live wire in Vyasarpadi. The auto driver, according to onlookers, was in an inebriated state and was walking in knee-deep water, when he got in contact with a pole in direct contact with a live wire.



Chief Minister MK Stalin after a high-level meeting of ministers and Officials said that the state may get 35 to 75 percent more rain. He also said that the storage levels in 43 dams reached 75 to 100 per cent of the capacity, while in 17 other dams, the storage level is between 50 to 75 per cent.



With rains increasing in strength, the State Disaster Response Force has been kept ready for any eventuality

