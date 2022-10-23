Hefty loss to MCD due to parking fee collection irregularities, alleges AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suffered a big "loss to its exchequer" due to irregularities in the collection of parking fees and alleged that senior BJP leaders have been involved in the malpractice.

Speaking at a press conference here, AAP's MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak demanded an investigation into the matter by the Lieutenant Governor, according to a party statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegation comes ahead of the civic polls.

The MCD in a statement, rejected the allegation as "downright baseless."

"The allegation of non payment of Rs 6 crore, without any reason is denied, for being without any basis," it said.

"It is emphasised that MCD is committed to run its parking sites in professional manner, and license fee is collected as per the terms and conditions of the contract," the MCD added.

The BJP was in power in the three civic bodies in Delhi before they were merged into the MCD.

"BJP-led MCD gave a tender to a company to collect parking fees; people paid Rs 1.5 crore in total, but the collected amount never reached the MCD," Pathak alleged.

He said that even after the matter went to the court, which directed the firm to clear what it owed, it did not do so.

The MCD even "suspended" its licence and "blacklisted" the firm, he claimed.

The owners of that company opened several other companies to "defraud MCD" and as a result, MCD suffered a loss of Rs 6 crore, Pathak alleged.

"Is it possible to commit such a huge scam without involvement of senior BJP leaders. We will write a letter to L-G giving details of entire matter; we are optimistic that he will order an investigation and take strict actions against the culprits," he said.

The MCD in its statement said, "there is no specific name or parking site that has been pointed for alleged loss of revenue, hence, MCD is not in a position to spell out the real position against the allegation."

However, it stated that "court's order are complied with by the corporation."

"In case of non-payment of licence fee, the MCD issues demand letter and if need arises, the contract is cancelled and security deposit is forfeited and the company is blacklisted," the statement said.

"Further, action is taken to recover the outstanding amount as per law. The MCD would also like to emphasise that there is no case of non-payment of license fee in respect of any parking site," it added.