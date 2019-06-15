close

Ayodhya

High alert in Ayodhya after intelligence warning of terror attack

In the wake of the intelligence warning, the security across the city has been beefed up and the paramilitary forces deployed here have been asked to be more vigilant.

Ayodhya: A high alert has been sounded in Ayodhya after intelligence agencies warned of a possible terror attack in the holy city in the near future.

According to reports, the intelligence agencies had warned on Friday that terrorists may sneak into the holy city of Uttar Pradesh from neighbouring Nepal to carry out a major terror attack here.

In the wake of the intelligence warning, the security across the city has been beefed up and the paramilitary forces deployed here have been asked to be more vigilant.

Surveillance and patrolling in sensitive areas have also been increased after the intelligence warning.

 

According to top security officials, the terrorists ae likely to take the Nepal route to enter Uttar Pradesh.

All incoming trains and buses are being thoroughly searched and hotels, lodges and guests houses have been put under scanner. 

The authorities are taking all precautionary measures since the verdict in the 2005 terror attack in Ayodhya is scheduled to be delivered on June 18.

The UP government has deployed anti-terror squads, special police and paramilitary personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and drone cameras to monitor the crowd in real time in and around Ayodhya.

It may be recalled that on June 5, 2005, a terror attack was foiled in Ayodhya and five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

Four Kashmiri terrorists were later arrested in this connection.

It is noteworthy that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his 18 MPs on Sunday, June 16.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to make a fresh pitch for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site there.

Thackeray will offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple at the site.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after the Lok Sabha results last month. He had visited Ayodhya in November last year.

