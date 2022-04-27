A private school for specially abled children in Jammu-Kashmir’s Baramulla has asked teachers to remove hijab during school hours to allow students to have safe communication with the teachers and the staff.

A copy of the order of the school 'Dagger Parivar' had surfaced, which was developed jointly by Indrani Balan Foundation, a Pune-based NGO and the Chinar Corps Indian Army.

To establish trust with the students to make them feel welcome, safe, and happy, Joint management committee Dagger Baramulla in a circular issued and signed by its principal instructed teachers and staff not to wear hijab during school hours.

"Parivar School is a place to learn and grow emotionally & morally. As the staff of the school, the main purpose is to provide for the fullest possible development of each learner. For the same, the trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe & happy. The staff is hereby instructed to avoid Hijab during school hours so that students can feel comfortable and are forthcoming to interact with teachers & staff", reads the circular.

Notably, the circular is doing rounds on social media and has evoked widespread anguish. Both former chief ministers of erstwhile state of Jammu-Kashmir condemned the circular.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti showing anguish wrote on Twitter, "I condemn this letter issuing diktats on hijab. J&K may be ruled by BJP but it's certainly not like any other state where they bulldoze the houses of minorities & not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose."

I condemn this letter issuing diktats on hijab. J&K may be ruled by BJP but its certainly not like any other state where they bulldoze the houses of minorities & not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose. pic.twitter.com/GpqX8UWv5k — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 27, 2022

Similarly, former chief minister and national conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "Like Karnataka, now these people (referring to BJP) want to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir for political gains.”

Live TV