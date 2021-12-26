हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

Himachal Pradesh reports its first Omicron case

A 45-year-old woman was tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant on December 12.

Himachal Pradesh reports its first Omicron case
Image credit: Reuters

Shimla: The first case of Omicron in Himachal Pradesh was reported in Mandi district a few days ago, health secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Sunday (December 26).

A 45-year-old woman was tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant on December 12. Her RT-PCR test was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

The woman had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days, he said.
However, she has recovered and tested negative on December 24, Avasthi noted. 

