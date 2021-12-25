World's first DNA vaccine and nasal vaccine to be rolled out soon in India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Saturday (December 25) said that India will soon start administration of nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19.

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases because of the Omicron variant of the virus, PM appealed not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly.

PM in his address also informed that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start in the country from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers begins from January 10.

PM announced, "Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards."

Live TV