Hindu Mahasabha

Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey, husband arrested for shooting at Gandhi effigy

The duo was arrested from Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey, husband arrested for shooting at Gandhi effigy

All India Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey were arrested by the Aligarh police for enacting the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested from Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

In a purported video circulated on social media, alleged members of Hindu Mahasabha were seen enacting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination by firing at his effigy before setting it ablaze.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gun firing at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi.

A case was registered against 13 persons after a video surfaced showing some persons, led by Puja Shakun Pandey, firing three shots from a pistol at an effigy of Gandhi, and then setting it on fire.

The alleged incident took place outside the Hindu Mahasabha office in Naurangabad locality under Gandhi Park police station area.

The Mahasabha had announced that it would observe Gandhi's death anniversary as Shauraya Diwas.

An FIR was lodged in this connection under sections 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindu MahasabhaPuja Shakun PandeyMahatma GandhiMahatma Gandhi effigy
