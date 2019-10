A Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari died after being attacked by unidentified miscreants inside his office in Lucknow on Friday.

Tiwari was shifted to a hospital following the attack after, where he later died.

The Hindu Samaj Party leader was also stabbed. After attacking Tiwari, the accused fled from the spot.

Tiwari was a former member of the Hindu Mahasabha. He made headlines for his controversial statements.

An investigation has been launched.