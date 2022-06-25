New Delhi: Amid Maharashtra's political crisis, Amravati MP Navneet Rana has sent out a scathing attack at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the office of one of the rebel MLAs Tanaji Sawant in Balaji area of Katraj, Pune on Saturday (June 25). As quoted by ANI, she said, "I request Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray & making their own decisions, staying connected with Balasaheb's ideology. Uddhav Thackeray's goondaism should be ended...I request for President's Rule in state."

I request Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray & making their own decisions, staying connected with Balasaheb's ideology. Uddhav Thackeray's goondaism should be ended...I request for President's Rule in state: Amravati MP Navneet Rana pic.twitter.com/gToy0V0Ugk — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde announces new party?

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is likely to announce a new party Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray). The development comes as Shinde has called a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday (June 25) afternoon to discuss further strategy.

Former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar also reiterated the same in an interview with ANI.

Eknath Shinde's letter to Uddhav Thackeray

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Saturday (June 25, 2022) wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister, and the state DGP regarding "malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs". In his letter, Eknath Shinde stated that the government is responsible for protecting them and their families. "

Currently, Shinde along with 38 party MLAs and nine independent MLAs are campaigning at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam from June 22. Notably, CM Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of the party`s national executive committee on Saturday. The meeting was held in Shiv Sena Bhavan which the Chief Minister will join virtually.

Besides, Shinde has also called a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon to discuss further strategy, said sources.

(With ANI inputs)

