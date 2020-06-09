Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee, says Bengal only state where industry of political violence is flourishing

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that while democracy has consolidated in the entire country, Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated.

"While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated," Amit Shah said at the 'West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally', held via video conference.

Shah also attacked the West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee over a host of issues, including her opposition to CAA, the plight of migrant workers, and the political murder of BJP workers in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

While accusing the Bengal government of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, Shah said, “Mamata ji, do poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality medical aid? Why then, Ayushman Bharat scheme is not allowed here? Mamata Ji, stop doing politics on the rights of the poor. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but why on poor people's' health.”

Attacking the West Bengal government further, Shah said, “People across the country are availing benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, even Arvind Kejriwal accepted it in the end but Mamata didi, why are you not letting this scheme be implemented in West Bengal. I and the people of Bengal want to ask you this.”

On Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the CAA, Amit Shah said, “Mamata Ji needs to come clean on why she is opposing the CAA. What is your problem if Namshudras and other such communities live respectfully in the country?”

The senior BJP leader that the “People of Bengal are asking you (Mamata) this question as well. You will have to answer.”

Expressing hope that his party will win the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Shah reminded her by saying, “We may have won 303 seats in Lok Sabha polls, but for me most important are 18 we pocketed in Bengal.”

The Union Home Minister also slammed the Mamata Banerjee regime for the political murder of several BJP workers in the state since 2014.

“Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers lost their lives in political battle here in West Bengal. I pay my respect to their families as they've contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla,” the Union Home Minister said at ‘West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally’ via video conference.

The senior BJP leader further paid tributes to people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan in the state."I pay my heartfelt tributes to people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and due to Amphan cyclone in West Bengal.

The BJP is engaging in public dialogue through video conferencing with its West Bengal unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Shah had on Sunday addressed Bihar Jan Samvad rally. He also addressed Odisha Jan Samvad rally on Monday.

The virtual rally of Shah is part of BJP's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. It is to be noted that a few days ago the BJP had released a "nine-point chargesheet" against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule over the past nine years. Upping the ante against the TMC government, the saffron party has recently floated a social media drive christened 'Aar Noi Mamata' (no longer Mamata's rule).