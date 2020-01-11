हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kannauj

Horrific: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi express grief after 21 killed in Kannauj bus mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders expressed their grief over the death of several passengers in Kannauj when a bus went up in flames after an accident on Friday night.

Horrific: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi express grief after 21 killed in Kannauj bus mishap
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (January 11) condoled the death of over 20 passengers in a bus accident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Friday night.

"It is very saddening to know about the horrific road accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the kin of the dead, and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Modi said in a tweet.

Rahul expressed his grief on the death of bus passengers and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of 20 people and injuries to many people due to the fire in a bus caused by collision with a truck in Kannauj. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and wish for speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too sent his condolence to the families of those who were killed in the road accident and called it a horrific accident. 

On Friday night, a bus carrying as many as 43 passengers, rammed into a truck and caught fire. The incident took place on Friday night at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district while the bus was en-route to Jaipur. According to police, at least 21 people are feared dead in the mishap whereas 25 others had received injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby hospital. The identities of those who lost their lives, are yet to be ascertained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gried on the incident and announced an ex-gratia for the families of those killed in the incident. CM Adityanath said that the state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the injured. 

KannaujNarendra ModiRahul GandhiKannauj accidentUttar Pradesh
