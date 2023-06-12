How A Passion For Bike Riding Changed The Life Of This Dharavi Vlogger? With 1.7 Mn YouTube Subscribers Earning Rs 15 Lakh Per Month

Mohammed Salim Khan, also known online as MSK, is a prominent content creator based in Mumbai. Although he had always been interested in travelling, it was his love of bike riding and globetrotting that allowed him to start the path that would lead to the achievement of many of his goals. He never intended to become a YouTuber, but in 2019 he decided to put his acting career on hold and began making content on his travels. Being a perfectionist by nature, he went above and beyond to understand the intricacies of vlogging, not realising that his enthusiasm would one day bring him recognition and the moniker that his admirers now know as MSK.

Mohammad Salim Khan enjoys exploring "His Hindustan" on his bike, whether it be off-roading in the White Desert of Kutch, riding through mist in the Panchghani Hills, feeling the rush of a winter ride in Arunachal, enjoying the local cuisine in Assamese, or encountering soldiers on the India-Pakistan border. The 30-year-old Mumbai-based content creator has amassed more than 1,000 lifestyle and travel vlogs spanning various locations all over the nation and has gained the admiration of more than 1.7 million YouTube users. Salim has also been named one of the 75 Young Cultural Brand Ambassadors of India by the Union Ministry of Culture in honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence for bringing Indian history to millions of followers.

Mohammad Salim Khan: Struggling Days

Salim's early years were not as happy-go-lucky as they appear in his vlogs. He was raised in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the world, despite being born in a tiny hamlet in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur region. He never envisaged turning to vlogging as a source of income. He worked several odd jobs and businesses before starting to make videos in order to support his family of three, which included his younger brother, his father, a watchman, and his mother, a housemaid. They were tenants in a modest Dharavi shack. He aspired to improve his family's financial situation when he was just 13 years old. For Rs 10 each week, he began studying the craft of turpai (hemming) from a local tailor.

Aspirations Of Joining The Indian Cricket Team

Salim played cricket in addition to his academics and work, and had aspirations of joining the Indian cricket team. But due to a back injury he sustained while participating in school, he was forced to abandon this dream. He kept working while jeopardising his schooling in order to make ends meet. Salim launched an internet retail business when he was 16 years old. He sold trendy accessories. Salim made the e-commerce decision out of desperation. He wished to follow his acting aspirations.

The Success Story

Salim became well-known thanks to his MSKVlogs YouTube channel. He has amassed a sizable following in just five years, with 449k followers on Instagram and 1.73 million subscribers to YouTube. On Facebook, he has a sizable 80k fan base. He began his YouTube career as a way to overcome his shyness in front of the camera and gain confidence, but later he realised how much he loved it and decided to turn it into a career. His Instagram page is filled with travel inspiration from all facets of his life. Salim makes an effort to include innovation and excellence in every piece of content. He has also been featured over the years in a number of journals and portals about his travels, encounters, and development as a vlogger. Through his travel endeavours, he committed himself to producing educational, entertaining, and interesting video material in 2019. With brand integration, Salim now manage to earn Rs 15 lakh each month. However, it is not a set sum. He occasionally makes less and occasionally even more than this.

MSK's primary goal is to display his trip and motorcycle adventure stuff. His USP is to make every drive or travel to his destinations profoundly personal. He makes sure that his vlogs span the entire world. He has both aspirations and success. Mohammed Salim Khan has excelled in every industry he has entered, including cricket, filmmaking, business, and vlogging, solely through his diligence and ingenuity. He thinks his life and work have benefited greatly from luck. A person from such a lowly background does not typically become famous at such an early age. But he has triumphed over all by sheer tenacity.