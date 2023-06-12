From A Matchbox Home To A Net Worth Of 300 Crore - Tale Of A Gujarati Girl Who Turned Down 1 Crore Job Offer To Launch Her Own Business

Success Story: Prestigious universities like IIM and IIT have produced many successful businessmen. One of India's most successful entrepreneurs is Vineeta Singh, founder of the Indian cosmetics company Sugar. The entrepreneur became well-known after being chosen as a judge on the television program "Shark Tank India." Here is Vineeta Singh's inspirational tale of turning down a high salary job in order to launch a multi-billion dollar business. In spite of being offered a job at Deutsche Bank with a salary of Rs 1 crore a year while she was doing her MBA in 2006, she turned it down. In contrast, Singh and the other graduate who declined the same opportunity intended to launch their own lingerie company based on their own studies. The ambition to launch a consumer brand for women never materialised, however, due to the inability to secure the necessary funds.

Vineeta Singh: Background

Singh was born in Anand, Gujarat, in 1983. Her father Tej P. Singh is a biophysicist at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, and her mother has a PhD. She had her education in Delhi at Ram Krishna Purana and the Delhi Public School from 1987 to 2001. She earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras between 2001 and 2005. She finished a three-month summer internship with ITC Limited in Kolkata in May 2004. 2005 saw her graduate with an MBA from Ahmedabad's Indian Institute of Management. She finished a three-month internship with Deutsche Bank in London and New York. During her internship, she contributed to tasks in the Emerging Markets Structures division in London and the Strategic Equity Transactions unit in New York.

Vineeta Singh: Net Worth 300 Crores

According to media sources, Vineeta Singh, the CEO and founder of the well-known cosmetics brand Sugar Cosmetics, reportedly has an astounding net worth of Rs 300 crore. She is the primary investor in the reality series Shark Tank India. Vineeta Singh raised money for several businesses on Shark Tank India.Prior to Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh launched two other businesses that were unsuccessful. She thought of launching a new company in 2015. She came up with the idea for a cosmetics business. At the time, there weren't many well-known brands available in the nation's cosmetics sector. According to her, the cosmetic businesses in the market do not consider the needs of women. Among her initial victims were actresses, models, and women from affluent backgrounds. After conducting market research, Vineeta started the cosmetics business "Sugar Cosmetics." At first, Sugar Cosmetics sold all of its products online. 2019 saw the opening of the first store in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh had to live in a matchbox home in Mumbai when she first started out, and during the rainy season it routinely flooded. However, she now lives in a luxurious home in Powai. Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukherjee. The couple married in 2011 after falling in love while pursuing their MBA. Her spouse Kaushik is Sugar Cosmetics' co-founder and COO. Two boys were born to the happy couple.