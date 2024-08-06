How Giving Gifts Boosts Your Mood

You know that feeling. The one you get when you find the absolute perfect present for someone you love. That feeling just might be even better than getting a present yourself. This warm and fuzzy sensation is the magic of giving gifts. This isn't just an idea either – there's science behind it. We've all heard the phrase "It's better to give than to receive." But have you ever thought about why it rings so true for so many?

Why Giving Gifts Brings More Happiness Than Receiving

Think back to a time you received a gift that really wowed you. Remember that initial rush of excitement? The problem is, that those positive feelings tend to fade over time, a common psychological phenomenon called hedonic adaptation. In essence, we adjust to even the best things in life. We get used to them, and that initial joy lessens as we seek the next new thing. This applies to everything from that brand-new tech gadget to a luxurious vacation.

But there's good news. Giving gifts turns out to be a different story. The joy we experience from giving the perfect present doesn’t seem to fade in the same way. Why is that? Well, two researchers named Ed O’Brien and Samantha Kassirer wanted to find out.

Giving vs Receiving: A Scientific Look At Giving Gifts Happiness

O’Brien and Kassirer conducted a few different experiments to see if giving leads to longer-lasting happiness. One experiment involved university students who were given $5 each day for 5 days. They were told to spend the money on the same thing every day but with a bit of a twist.

Half of the students spent the money on themselves, while the other half spent it on someone else — like giving to charity or leaving a tip. Each day, participants rated their level of happiness after spending the money.

What did the researchers discover? The students who spent money on themselves became less happy over the 5 days, while those who gave the money away reported similar or increased levels of happiness each day. The act of giving made them consistently happier, day after day.

The Science Behind The Joy Of Giving

It turns out that our brains are hardwired to get more joy from giving than receiving. Here are a couple of reasons why:

Giving evokes gratitude: A simple act of generosity can trigger the release of oxytocin (also called the ‘love hormone’), which helps reduce stress and boosts happiness. It's like giving our brains a mini mood boost.

Giving makes us feel connected: Acts of kindness make us feel more connected to our communities and society. Giving fosters a sense of belonging and strengthens social bonds. Whether you are volunteering your time or making a donation to a worthy cause, that feeling of connection translates into more happiness in your daily life.

Another key reason giving makes us so happy boils down to our perception of giving versus receiving.

Focusing on Outcomes vs Actions: When we're focused on getting something (an outcome), like a new phone or a bigger paycheck, it often leads to comparisons. If our peers get a bigger paycheck, we may not be as happy with ours in comparison. On the other hand, giving shifts our focus away from ourselves. We are performing an action – helping others. When giving becomes an ingrained behaviour and a core part of our lives, our focus tends to be outward.

Reap The Rewards of Giving Gifts Happiness

So, you're probably wondering how to actually apply these ideas to your own life. Don't worry. It's actually a lot more simple than it sounds. The beautiful thing is giving takes many forms, and every act, big or small, has the potential to brighten your day and boost your well-being. You could decide to make a small donation each month to a cause that you care about, or maybe volunteer your time at a local organization.

You can also experience giving gifts through simple, everyday acts of kindness. These include:

Complimenting a stranger.

Helping someone carry their groceries.

Giving up your seat on the subway.

Letting someone go in front of you in line at the store.

The next time you’re searching for the perfect gift or present to give a friend or loved one, don’t forget the most important ingredient. A genuine desire to see that person smile is truly at the heart of giving.

The human brain is wired for generosity. This inherent impulse towards generosity has been shown to make us happier and even live longer. By tapping into that well of compassion within us, we can cultivate stronger connections and build a happier, more fulfilling life – for ourselves and those around us.

This year, remember giving gifts has the power to make a real difference, and it all starts by extending a hand to someone in need.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)