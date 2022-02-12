हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
uttar pradesh elections 2022

How IT Cell is turning tide in UP Assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh has already voted in the first phase of the seven-phase polling.

How IT Cell is turning tide in UP Assembly polls

New Delhi: Amid Covid-19, new limitations on public gatherings and motor travel appear to be unavoidable. The pandemic has considerably reduced physical campaigning by political parties in five states going to the polls namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

In view of this, political parties have increased their preparations for a digital pivot in order to have a stronger internet presence to be able to campaign more successfully.

"I believe in battling until the last ball is bowled, therefore I have urged my squad to be active until the assembly elections were completed," Amber Swami, the BJP's IT Cell Convenor, said.

Amber Swami, the BJP's IT Cell Convenor, is a blue-eyed BJP member for the party organization in western Uttar Pradesh. 

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Glasgow and is known for his ability to quickly build up IT-enabled electoral war rooms. These battle rooms are controlled and operated by him.

Through his tech support, his war rooms assist BJP candidates in reaching out to their constituents. 

He has also instructed his staff to continue active till the assembly elections are completed.

Uttar Pradesh, notably, has already voted in the first phase of the seven-phase polling on February 10. The last phase of elections will take place on March 7 and the votes will be counted on March 10.

Tags:
uttar pradesh elections 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022UP Assembly election 2022UP polls 2022
