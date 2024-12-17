The Bengaluru Police have arrested techie Atul Subhash's wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for abetment of suicide. The arrests came days after Subhash took his life, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws. His wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania, had fled their residence and scattered to evade the police. There was mounting pressure on law enforcement to apprehend them amid nationwide outrage over the techie's suicide.

The Bengaluru Police, who arrested Nikita in Gurugram and her mother and brother in Prayagraj, were mindful of the potential for crowding or mob gatherings if news of their arrest leaked. Such a scenario could have posed significant challenges for law enforcement. To prevent any escalation from the angry public, the police chose to transport them on a late-night flight. The three were flown to Bengaluru under strict precautions, with police officers in civilian clothes ensuring the detention remained confidential until the team reached the city.

Upon arriving in Bengaluru, Nikita, her mother Nisha, and her brother Anurag underwent medical examinations before being presented at the magistrate's residence in the early hours. They were subsequently remanded to custody. It was only after this process that news of their arrest was confirmed to the media.

It was a difficult task for Bengaluru police to trace Nikita and her family as the accused were coordinating over WhatsApp call to avoid call tracing. However, Nikita made a mistake when she made a normal call to a relative and the police then traced her location to a PG in Gurugram. Then, Nikita was made to call her mother and brother who were arrested from Prayagraj, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Nikita's uncle, who is on the run, has received anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court. Her uncle Sushil Singhania was also named by Atul in his suicide note.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).