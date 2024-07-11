How to Become a Web Developer in India: A Step-by-Step Guide

Web developers require a problem-solving attitude, they must be ready to tackle challenges and must be creative in providing a great user experience. The web developer can be a front-end developer, a back-end developer, or a full-stack developer. In this article, we will discuss a complete guide on how to become a web developer.

Essential Skills and Knowledge

Front-end Development

The front-end developers are responsible for user interaction with the web application. Front-end development starts with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. HTML or HyperText Markup Language is a scripting language and is used for the structure of the webpage. Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) allow us to add fonts, colors, layout, animations, transformations, and visuals to the website. JavaScript allows us to add logic to our design. Frontend developers can add dynamics, pop-ups, carousals, videos, etc.

Back-end Development

Backend development is about server-side development, databases, APIs, Security, etc. Server-side development handles the traffic on the webpage ensuring that all the users can synchronously access the webpage. Database stores the user data to provide a better experience, and APIs are used for communication between different parts of the application.

FullStack Developers

Fullstack developers are web developers who possess skillsets of both frontend and backend aspects of web applications.

Version Control Systems helps developers track the development process and changes made over time. It helps in revisiting past versions of the application and multiple developers can collaborate effectively. Git is the widely used version control system.

Refer to the Web Development Roadmap for complete guidance on becoming an industry expert.

Educational Paths

Web Development requires knowledge of multiple technologies and platforms. The complete process from designing websites to deploying them is complicated and requires expertise. Degrees like BTech in Computer Science, IT, and MCA are a requirement in many companies.

A focused course can be considered irrespective of your degree as so many companies are shifting their focus from degree to talent. For BTech graduates, it can give an upper hand over other candidates and you can get a decent package. Web Development is a promising career for Computer science students and development enthusiasts from other fields.

If you are considering a course, Scaler Academy's Web Development program is an excellent option to jumpstart your career, with Glassdoor reviews highlighting a fast-paced, impactful work environment for its employees. Additionally, CourseReport reviews praise the program's comprehensive curriculum, supportive mentorship, and effective career services.

But if you are an independent learner and you are disciplined there are ample free resources to learn on your own through YouTube, Medium, blogs, etc.

Gaining Experience

After gaining Experience in the basics to test your skills and to showcase them start building small and big projects. Some of the commonly created projects include cloning streaming or e-commerce websites by giving all the functionalities. Other small projects can be a to-do list, daily dairy with the database, etc. A portfolio for a web developer is a must. This portfolio can contain all the projects in it.

Internships offer invaluable insights into industry requirements and how they work. It will also help an individual to have a robust network of professionals. This will always open doors for future job opportunities.

Freelancing in web development is very popular and allows us to gain practical experience as well as earn a good income. Freelancing is for later stages as you get a little experience and guidance.

Web developers are widely spread and for years web development has been in trend. Therefore, if you face any problem someone else must have faced it already and there is a greater chance that a solution is also available to that.

Another great side is there are lot many open-source projects from which beginners can learn and also contribute. Contributing again will help build a great network, problem-solving skills, teamwork, etc. And at the same time contributing to open source feels like being a part of a positive movement.

Job Search and Career Development

Once you have gained a good amount of experience with web development, it's time to search for a job. Job boards like Naukri.com, Indeed, LinkedIn, etc. can be of help. There are various job postings you can refer to choose the ones that suit your skill set and job location and apply to multiple jobs.

If you have a good network, that can also help you get a good job. Connect with developers, share your experiences on platforms like LinkedIn, attend meetups and conferences, etc. Connect to more and more people, ask about what and how they learned things, etc.

A Strong Resume is the stepping stone, while a resume should mention all the skills and experiences, it has to be short and sound. As a web developer, a portfolio and a resume are a must.

For Job interviews, preparation is the key. They mostly consist of DSA(Data Structures and Algorithms) and technical rounds. DSA questions can be found on portals like Leetcode, InterviewBit, etc. Technical Rounds will be one-on-one rounds with the recruiter or senior developer. This can be a discussion about projects, skills, front-end technologies, back-end technologies, DSA, etc.

All the technologies today are transforming now and then. One needs to be updated with the latest technologies and know the basics well.

Additionally, research the company well before the interview, and give mock interviews with friends, mentors, or on online platforms.

Conclusion

Web development is booming in India, Master the skills like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, NodeJS, etc.

Choose the right path which may include formal education, focused courses, or self-leaning.

Always create projects for whatever you learn. Look out for internship opportunities, freelancing, and open-source contributions.

A good network will help you learn and land a better job, so try to make connections on social platforms as well as during internships or freelancing.

For jobs prepare for the interview and have a strong resume. Give some mock interviews if possible.

Last but not least keep learning, the development world is constantly evolving.

