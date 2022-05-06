हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hybrid terrorist

Hybrid terrorist, associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, arms, ammunition recovered

The terrorists obtained these illegal arms and ammunition from links with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist organisation, the J&K police said. 

Representational image

Baramulla: A hybrid terrorist and one terrorist associate were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday (May 6). 

Jammu and Kashmir police said that joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 46 RR, 53 Bn CRPF and 2nd Bn SSB established routine MVCP near Hilltop Cheradari Baramulla. The movement of two unknown persons who were coming towards Cheradari was observed. 

The duo tried to flee the spot after seeing the party, however, they were nabbed eventually. During interrogation, the duo was identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara Baramulla and Uzair Amin Ganie resident of Kanthbagh Baramulla.

A pistol, one pistol magazine, 8 live rounds of 9 mm pistol and 2 HE 36 grenades were recovered from the possession of Ashiq Hussain Lone while 2 UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of Uzair Amin Ganie.

It is pertinent to mention here that these terrorists obtained these illegal arms and ammunition from links with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist organisation through some FTs, with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, the police said. 

Meanwhile, Budgam Police also arrested two terrorist associates of the terrorist outfit AGuH. 

A police officer said Budgam Police along with 62 RR and 43 Bn CRPF arrested two OGWs of proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind in Huroo area of Budgam.

Arrested OGWs have been identified as Amir Manzoor Budoo resident of Dangerpora Razwan and Shahid Rasool Ganai resident of Puttermulla Safapora Ganderbal. 

Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit AGuH, one hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

hybrid terroristJammu and KashmirBaramullaterrorist associateTerrorismLashkar-e-Toiba
