Anantnag encounter

Anantnag encounter: Longest surviving Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander among three terrorists killed in J&K

Ashraf Molvi, was one of the oldest terrorists of HM outfit, along with two other terrorists who were killed in the encounter near the Amarnath Yatra route.

Anantnag encounter: Longest surviving Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander among three terrorists killed in J&amp;K

Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed, the official said. The slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, he added.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain ultras as Ashraf Molvi -- one of the oldest surviving terrorists of the outfit.

“Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed,” he said on Twitter.

 

 

Kumar said the operation on the Amarnath Yatra route was a major success for the security forces. Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir, also serves as one of the base camps for the yatra, which is scheduled to start from June 30 after a gap of two years. 

 

