Lashkar-e-Taiba

Hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba, his accomplice arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

The hybrid terrorist was identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir resident of Chandhara and a pistol was recovered from him, the J&K police said. 

Representational image

Awantipora: A hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. 

They were planning to target outside labourers, the police said. The hybrid terrorist was identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir resident of Chandhara and a pistol was recovered from him. 

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a Pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town. He added, “Rayees was promised to be recruited as terrorist after execution of the attack.”

The hybrid terrorist sought the aid of his friend Shakir Hamid Bhat resident of Alochibagh Samboora to identify the target and provide him a motorcycle for executing the terror act, the J&K police said. 

“Timely intelligence gathering by technical surveillance by police and swift action by joint team of Police and other security forces not only led to the arrest of a hybrid terrorist and his accomplice but also prevented terror incident and saved precious lives of innocent civilians,” the police said.

