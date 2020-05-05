Hyderabad airport to implement new operations measures post coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is putting in place contactless terminal entry and social distancing among a slew of new operational procedures to ensure passenger safety once operations resume after the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. All passengers will be encouraged to use web check-in before arriving at the airport while the rest can use CUSS (Common Use Self Service) kiosk before entering the terminal, according to an official release on Tuesday.

The number of CUSS machines on the forecourt has been increased to 19 with the option of contactless usage. The contactless terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact between the CISF personnel and the passengers, they said. Temperature screening will be done by CISF with automated thermal cameras at all terminal entry points with the provision of social distancing markers. Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at terminal entry points have also been placed, the release read.

The thermal screening will be done on all the arriving passengers using non-contact temperature screeners and thermal screening cameras besides, self-declaration forms containing the passengers' travel history, health status and contact details may be collected.

Here are the steps to be implemented:

Departure Ramp and Terminal Entry Gates:

• All passengers encouraged to use web check-in before arriving at the airport. Rest are encouraged to use CUSS before entering terminal – CUSS machines on the forecourt increased to 19 units with the option of contactless usage

• Contactless terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact between the CISF personnel and the PAX

• Temperature screening by CISF with automated thermal cameras at all terminal entry points

• Provision of social distancing markers at the terminal entry points

• Provision of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at Terminal Entry points

Check-In Hall

• Encourage use of self-check-in and SBD (Self Bad Drop) machines to minimize any possibility of contact and reduce waiting time in queues

• Relocation of CUSS units to increase social distancing

• Implementation of social distancing markers across check-in counters, CUSS machines and SBD

• Counter allocation to ensure strict adherence to social distancing guidelines

• Acrylic glass shields on check in counters to separate the airport personnel and the PAX

• To enable frequent sanitization of hands by passengers, ‘Hygiene Stations’ being set up with automatic hand sanitizers

• Frequent sanitization and disinfection of the queue managers, acrylic glass shields, CUSS machines and SBD machines

Security Check

• Provision of HAZMAT suits to the security personnel involved in the passenger screening

• Frequent sanitization and disinfection of the trays, DFMDs (Door Frame Metal Detector), HHMDs (Hand Held Metal Detector) and the Monitors

• Social distancing markers to be installed at the security screening lanes to ensure strict adherence to social distancing guidelines Security Holding Area (SHA)

• Social distance markings throughout

• Implementation of dedicated waste bins to dispose off the used PPEs like HAZMAT suits, face masks and gloves

• Social Distancing implemented in all the lounges including Plaza Premium Lounge

• Restriction of the number of passengers into the buggies and their frequent sanitization Boarding and Bussing Gates

• Stickering of seats which are not to be used to ensure social distancing

• Frequent fumigation and disinfection of the seats, aerobridges and boarding gates after every departure

• Implementation of social distancing markers at the boarding gates

• In case of remote bays, the number of passengers in being boarded onto the buses will be restricted

Arrivals Piers

• Thermal screening to be done on all the arriving passengers using non-contact temperature screeners and thermal screening cameras

• Capture self-declaration forms which have a record of the passengers travel history, health status and the contact details

• Provision of dedicated areas for the passengers to fill in the self-declaration forms

• Dedicated waiting room has been provided for the APHO personnel if a passenger is found symptomatic and further screening is required

• Designated areas of bus entry, baggage reclaim and thermal screening areas have been put in place for arrivals from countries with community transmission

Baggage Reclaim Areas

• Floor markings at the baggage reclaim area to enforce social distancing

• Frequent sanitization of the trolleys and trays to be done using the automated tunnel disinfection system

• Baggage belts are to be sanitized and cleaned after every use

• Designated baggage belts to be provide for the passengers coming from the countries with active community transmission

Customs and Immigration Areas

• Floor markings at the counters to ensure the social distancing amongst the PAX

• Frequent sanitization and cleaning of the customs and immigration counters after every flight movement

• Mandatory use of PPEs including face masks, gloves and overalls for the officers

• Acrylic glass shields to be mounted on all the counters to separate the officers and the passengers

• All the trays, DFMDs and monitors to be continuously sanitized after usage

Retail and F&B

• Thermal screening to be done all the concessionaire personnel prior to their entry in the airport

• Encourage digital payments to the extent possible in all the commercial outlets

• Encourage take-away option in the F&B outlets and ensure frequent sanitization of the seats and the tables

• Restrict the number of people in the F&B outlets by limiting the number of seats and tables in the outlet

• Ensure that all the personnel strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines and they put on PPEs at all times

• Suspend the trial options in apparel stores and food sampling in F&B outlets

• Reinforce the importance of social distancing and usage of PPEs to the PAX using visible signages and communication

• Ensure that hand sanitizers are available in all the stores

Common Passenger Touch Points

• Social distancing markers to be placed in the elevators

• ‘Hygiene Stations’ with automatic Hand sanitizer dispensing machines at all the major passenger touch points

• All convenience facilities including prayer rooms and smoking rooms to be temporarily suspended

• Touch points such as seats, ATM machines, water dispensers, locker rooms, handrails, doorknobs and pre-paid taxi counters to be sanitized frequently

• Washrooms to be fumigated on a continuous basis and the last sanitized time is to be displayed after every sanitization activity

• All airport personnel are subject to a mandatory temperature screening at entry and are also mandated to use PPE at all times

Contactless Solutions for Passengers & Staff

• Contactless terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact between the CISF personnel and Pax/Staff

• Contactless CUSS machines at forecourt

• Automated thermal imaging cameras to identify passengers with high temperature/fever at terminal entry

• Contactless drinking water fountains to ensure absolutely zero contact with the water dispensing fountains

• HOI app & PhonPe wallet being integrated with outlets for contactless ordering & digital payment

• Hands-free Elevator Control

• Remote control for elevators via a mobile application is being explored to avoid touching the elevator panels and buttons

Disinfection Systems

• Special disinfection tunnel systems are being implemented to disinfect trolley, wheel chair, tub and tray disinfection system

• Arrival passenger baggage disinfection system using prescribed chemicals – prototype/POC completed

• Automated escalator handrail disinfection system to ensure the continuous cleaning and disinfection of the hand rails

More Self-service + Contactless CUSS Usage

• In order to avoid touching of CUSS screens by passengers, exploring 3 different options to control/screen mirroring of CUSS to enable pax to use CUSS machine with own smartphone

• QR code linked web browser-based interface for CUSS control via smartphone

• Smartphone as Mouse to control CUSS

• Mobile app for CUSS control

• New banks of CUSS machines with increased social distancing are being installed across both forecourt & check-in hall areas

Contactless Ordering through Hoi App & PhonePe

• Integration with Hoi and PhonePe to enable cashless & contactless transactions

• Car Park already enabled with Fastag (only one in India) and the Central Pay Stations inside car park are being enabled with PhonePe mobile wallets for digital payments

Hands-free Elevator Control

• To avoid the need to touch elevator buttons, foot pedals mapped to individual floor buttons are being installed in elevators

• Elevator call buttons in the lift lobby area would also have a foot pedal

Disinfection Systems for Equipment

• Disinfection tunnels are being implemented to enable an automatic sanitization mechanism for the equipment such as trolleys, tubs and trays – prototypes successfully tested

• After every usage, the equipment is placed inside the tunnel and then spray coated with a disinfectant solution using an automated spray nozzle system

• The system provides a quick turn-around time for the sanitization for the equipment and also provides a 360⁰ disinfection mechanism

• The trolley disinfection tunnels will be placed on departure ramp for ease of access – pax will collect disinfected trolleys on their own with maximum confidence in hygiene levels

Arrival Passenger Baggage Disinfection

• The baggage belts are being retrofitted with an automated system which provide a 360⁰ sanitization mechanism

• Passenger baggage is spray-coated with chemical disinfectant which evaporates by the time bags reach the passenger on the belt

• The mechanism thus ensures that the passenger baggage is thoroughly disinfected from any possible contaminants before it reaches the passenger

Contactless Water Dispensers

• IR based water dispensing stations have been implemented with in-house resources to ensure contactless water dispensing mechanism

• The system enables an absolutely touch free water dispensing where in a passenger just needs to lean forward to trigger the water fountain to dispense water

Escalator Handrail Disinfection

• The automated hand rail disinfection system is retrofitted onto the escalator and continuously cleaned with a disinfectant solution that kills any possible contaminants on the handrails

• Solution has been created in-house and is presently under testing.

• Once testing is concluded, permanent set up with improved appearance/look & feel will be implemented for all escalators