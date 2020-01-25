Hyderabad teenage girl rejects advances, murdered

Hyderabad: Angered over the rejection of his advances, a 21-year-old man allegedly murdered a teenage girl here on Friday, police said. The accused identified as Shoeb has been arrested by the Chilkalguda police.

"On January 24 morning, we received a complaint at the Chilkalguda Police Station from a man informing that a girl had died after falling from a second storeyed building and bloodstains were found on the terrace of the house. Immediately, the police rushed the spot. The girl was found dead with multiple injuries near her residence'', said Kamleshwar, DCP, North Zone.

Kamleshwar added, ''It is suspected that she was killed on the terrace by sharp weapons and thrown down from the two-storeyed building.''

A case has been filed against the accused under Section 302, 201 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 and 12 of POCSO Act, 2012 IPC. The accused has been taken into custody and will be produced in the court for judicial remand as per the procedure within the stipulated time.Further investigation into the matter is underway.