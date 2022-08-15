On Independence Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told how her 'Dream India' is. She tweeted about it on Monday. Mamata wrote there, "I have a dream for India! For the people, I want to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe, where every child sees the light of education, where all are treated equally, where no oppressive forces divide the people & harmony defines the day."

On Monday, Mamata brought up several issues on Twitter. She did not attack anyone by name. However, according to some circles, Mamata may have pierced the current ruling party at the center. As the Chief Minister of Bengal said about her dream country, 'Everyone will be treated equally in that country. No repressive force will divide people, the day of harmony will come.' She also wrote, "It is my promise to the people of this great nation that I shall strive everyday for our dream India." At the same time, Trinamool supremo's question to the people of the country, "My fellow Indians, what is your dream for India?"

On seeing Mamata's tweet, BJP All India Vice-President and MP Dilip Ghosh said, "On one hand, there is the lure of becoming Prime Minister. On the other hand, the fear of CBI going to the house. Neither greed nor fear is good. There is no security for women in their own state, the people of Bengal are looking for work and they are day dreaming of building India. Ridiculous."