Two important leaders of the party were arrested by the central agency. Partha Chatterjee is in jail. Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal is in CBI custody. Several other Trinamool leaders are being interrogated by ED, CBI on various charges recently. Standing in this situation, party leader Mamata Banerjee took the path of direct counter attack. The chief minister's warning from the party meeting in Behala, "How many people will be arrested?" I will hold a Jail Bhoro movement with everyone.''

The opposition camp has already started alleging the Chief Minister's link with these allegations. In such a situation, Mamata asked the workers-supporters from the stage of the party's pre-independence day program at Behala on Sunday, "If tomorrow reaches to my house, what will you do?" Will you go down the streets!'' Although she did not clarify who can come to the Chief Minister's house, the workers and supporters promised to join the movement in unison. After that, Mamata said, "Will you protest in a democratic way? I will fight mine alone. But you have to fight for yourself!" Mamata also said, "If any of my colleagues are kept in jail at will, then we have to protest in a democratic way."

While the party distanced itself after Partha's arrest, the Trinamool also questioned the impartiality of the Central Intelligence Agency. That can be heard in Mamta's mouth as well. After Anubrata's arrest, the Trinamool also came in on the allegation that the BJP is using the CBI-ED to suppress the opposition. On Sunday, Mamata again called for agitation. She said, "August 16 will be the 'Khela Hobe' day. The game will start from that day. Marches, meetings, protests, resistance will start.''

Mamata's question regarding Anubrata's arrest, "What are you saying now? Took money for the cow. Where does cow money come from? Why do you send cows from Uttar Pradesh through Bengal? Why do you send cows from Bihar through Bengal? As I have said many times, we will not be allowed to enter the border. Who is responsible for watching cows? BSF. Who is the Minister of BSF? Home Minister Amit Shah. Under whom is coal? Under Coal India. which is under the Central Govt.''

Apart from being aggressive herself, Mamata ordered the party leaders and workers to follow the same path. He said, "We have been subjugated. Must get on the streets. It will start from the 'Khela Hobe' Diwas. 'Khela Hobe'movement will be organized from block to block. If you see the BJP, you will say, who is the biggest thief? BJP, CPM, Congress have no place in Bengal."