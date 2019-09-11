close

Indian Air Force

IAF formally inducts 2nd Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft into its inventory

The AEW&C aircraft was inducted during a ceremony held at Air Force Station Bhisiana in Punjab.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@IAF

Indian Air Force formally inducted the 2nd Airborne Early Warning & Control(AEW&C) aircraft into its inventory on Wednesday. The AEW&C aircraft was inducted during a ceremony held at Air Force Station Bhisiana in Punjab. Air Marshal R Nambiar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command was chief guest at the event.

Here are seven salient features of the AEW&C system.

- It is developed by the Center of Airborne Systems in Bengaluru with the help of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

- The project costs a total of Rs 2,400 crore

- The system has been programmed to detect and classify aerial threats in the surveillance area

- It acts as a Command base in support for all Air-Defence operations

- It has been integrated on the Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft

- The system holds a 240-degree coverage radar

-The multiple communications and data links present in the AEW&C system will provide  Recognizable Air Surveillance Picture to commanders at the Ground Exploitation Stations 

Indian Air ForceAirborne Early Warning & Control aircraftIAF
