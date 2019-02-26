IAF Mirage 2000 jets bomb terror camps in Pakistan: Watch Zee News live streaming

NEW DELHI: Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday and destroyed a major terrorist training camp based in Pakistan. The attack, carried out in the wee hours of Tuesday, comes days after the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The attack was launched by 12 Mirage fighters which dropped 1000 kilogramme bombs on terror camps across the LoC at 3:30 am on February 26 and completely destroyed it, IAF sources said.

The IAF jets entered deep into Pakistan, according to the Pakistani military. The fighters reached Balakot, a town in Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before Pakistani Air Force tried to intercept them.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

The Pakistani spokesperson also tweeted a few photographs which showed burnt trees and craters in a jungle, claiming the payload dropped by IAF jets fell in the open.