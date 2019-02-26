Live updates: Mirage fighter jets strike, destroy terror camps and JeM's control rooms in PoK

26 February 2019, 09:49 AM
According to a report in Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting to review the situation after IAF's airstrikes.
26 February 2019, 09:45 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the strikes.
26 February 2019, 09:42 AM
PM Narendra Modi cleared strikes on terror camps in Pakistan within 24 hours of Pulwama terror attack.
26 February 2019, 09:41 AM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the airstrikes by saluting the pilots of Indian Air Force.
I salute the pilots of the IAF.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 26 February 2019
26 February 2019, 09:38 AM
Minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted a tweet appreciating PM Modi over the strikes. However, the government is yet to confirm the airstrikes.
26 February 2019, 09:36 AM
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LoC destroyed in IAF air strikes. Sources said that JeM control rooms also destroyed.
Sources: Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LOC completely destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms also destroyed pic.twitter.com/cSE0TjVsBS
— ANI (@ANI) 26 February 2019
26 February 2019, 09:31 AM
The Indian Air Force and Indian Army are likely to address a press conference soon to provide details about the IAF operation across the LoC.
26 February 2019, 09:29 AM
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has called the strike "self-defence", stressing that Pakistan is "our own territory".
We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) 26 February 2019
26 February 2019, 09:14 AM
Sources said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about operation and assessment.
26 February 2019, 09:08 AM
Sources said that the decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred on February 14.
26 February 2019, 09:05 AM
Indian Army sources say the airstrike has destroyed Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad pads. The Alpha-3 control rooms of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad is also destroyed.
26 February 2019, 09:02 AM
The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan’s commitment to his country – “Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond”. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan’s response?, asks former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.