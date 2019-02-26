Live updates: Mirage fighter jets strike, destroy terror camps and JeM's control rooms in PoK

NEW DELHI: Twelve Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighters crossed the Line of Control (LoC) at 3:30am on Tuesday and destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). IAF sources said the Mirage fighters dropped 1000 kilogrammes bombs on terror camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it.

Pakistani military confirmed that the IAF jets entered deep into Pakistan and reached Balakot, a town in Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before Pakistani Air Force tried to intercept them.

Pakistani armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that IAF jets were intercepted by PAF near Balakot. The IAF fighters "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". He added that there were no casualties or damage to the Pakistani side.

