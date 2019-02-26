हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Mirage fighter jets strike, destroy terror camps and JeM's control rooms in PoK

Twelve Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighters crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday morning and destroyed a major terrorist camp based in Pakistan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 09:49
File photo

NEW DELHI: Twelve Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighters crossed the Line of Control (LoC) at 3:30am on Tuesday and destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). IAF sources said the Mirage fighters dropped 1000 kilogrammes bombs on terror camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it.

Pakistani military confirmed that the IAF jets entered deep into Pakistan and reached Balakot, a town in Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before Pakistani Air Force tried to intercept them.

Pakistani armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that IAF jets were intercepted by PAF near Balakot. The IAF fighters "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". He added that there were no casualties or damage to the Pakistani side.

Here are the live updates:

26 February 2019, 09:49 AM

According to a report in Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting to review the situation after IAF's airstrikes.

26 February 2019, 09:45 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the strikes. 

26 February 2019, 09:42 AM

PM Narendra Modi cleared strikes on terror camps in Pakistan within 24 hours of Pulwama terror attack.

26 February 2019, 09:41 AM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the airstrikes by saluting the pilots of Indian Air Force.

 

26 February 2019, 09:38 AM

Minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted a tweet appreciating PM Modi over the strikes. However, the government is yet to confirm the airstrikes.

 

26 February 2019, 09:36 AM

Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LoC destroyed in IAF air strikes. Sources said that JeM control rooms also destroyed.

 

26 February 2019, 09:31 AM

The Indian Air Force and Indian Army are likely to address a press conference soon to provide details about the IAF operation across the LoC.

26 February 2019, 09:29 AM

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has called the strike "self-defence", stressing that Pakistan is "our own territory".

 

26 February 2019, 09:14 AM

Sources said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about operation and assessment. 

26 February 2019, 09:08 AM

Sources said that the decision to strike back Pakistan was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred on February 14.

26 February 2019, 09:05 AM

Indian Army sources say the airstrike has destroyed Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad pads. The Alpha-3 control rooms of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad is also destroyed.

26 February 2019, 09:02 AM

The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan’s commitment to his country – “Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond”. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan’s response?, asks former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

