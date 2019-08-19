close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Watch: IAF personnel rescue people stranded in Jammu's Tawi river

Four people were caught unawares when a sudden rise in the water level of Tawi left them stranded.

Watch: IAF personnel rescue people stranded in Jammu&#039;s Tawi river
Play

Indian Air Force personnel once again showed extreme precision and unparallel valour when they rescued a group of four people stranded in Jammu's Tawi river on Monday.

The group has been stranded when water in the river increased all of a sudden. Hanging on to their lives, the prayers of the people were answered when an IAF chopper was deployed to carry out the rescue operation.

In an operation that lasted well over two hours, the stranded people - believed to be local fishermen - were taken to safety using ropes dangled from the chopper. IAF personnel climbed down these ropes on top of the raging river to help the stranded people climb up.

Two of the four even lost their grip while climbing up and fell into the river but were rescued downstream by local police personnel.

It is reported that windy conditions had made the operation difficult but the highly-trained IAF heroes managed to keep the rope and the chopper steady for the other two civilians to make their way up. 

IAF, apart from the Indian Army, Navy, personnel from National Disaster Response Force as well as state disaster units have been working overtime to provide relief to people affected by floods across the country. Several states are severely affected by floods with heavy showers wreaking havoc.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFFloods
Next
Story

Death toll mounts as floods wreak havoc in several states

Must Watch

PT35M8S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day