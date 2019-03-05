IAF SU-30 MKI shot down AIM-120 AMRAA missile fired by F-16 during PAF's failed raid

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday released a statement saying that on February 27 morning, the Air Defence system of IAF was on full alert and the build-up of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft on Pakistan's side of LoC was noticed in time. The moment PAF's build up was noticed by the radars additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the PAF fighter jets.

The IAF revealed that the PAF fighter jets wanted to attack ground targets inside India but the PAF aircraft were engaged effectively by IAF. According to the statement, Mirage-2000,Su-30&MiG-21 Bison aircraft were used by the IAF to thwart the PAF fighter jets from carrying out their plan. The timely engagement by IAF aircraft forced the PAF aircraft to withdraw in hurry and it was evident from large missed distances of weapons dropped by them, ANI reported.

The PAF used F-16s to launch AMRAAM but prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft defeated the missile, said the IAF statement, adding that parts of missile fell in area East of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is to be noted that IAF has already released a detailed report in this regard. The IAF statement said that all the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely and Pakistan's claim of shooting down a Su-30 was completely false and nothing more than an attempt to cover up for loss of its F-16 jet.

"Detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF. All the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely. False claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft," noted the statement.