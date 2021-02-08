ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020 declared; here's how to check

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Monday announced the CA intermediate and foundation examination results in the official website of ICAI -- icai.org. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI Intermediate and Foundation Examinations in December 2020 can also check the examination results here-- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Along with CA Intermediate and Foundation result, ICAI will also declare the all-India merit list up to rank 50 on the official websites. In order to check results, candidates will be required to login at the official websites with their roll numbers and pin numbers or registration numbers.

Candidates who want to access the result through email will have to register their request at icaiexam.icai.org. “All those registering their requests will be provided their results through email on the email addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the ICAI had said.

Follow these steps to check ICAI CA Examination Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website -- icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Result' link.

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password.

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Examination Results 2020 and take a printout for future reference

1. For Intermediate (new course) students type CAIPCNEW (space) 6 digit roll number (example: CAIPCNEW 000187)

2. For Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD (space) 6 digit roll number.

3. Foundation students type: CAFND (space) 6 digit roll number.And send the message to 57575.

The ICAI released the CA Final Examination Results 2020 on February 1, 2021. The highest marks in ICAI CA final exams were secured by Komal Kishor Jain from Mumbai with 75% marks. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts the CA exam at three levels – Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates who clear all the three levels are certified as Chartered Accountants.