'If I come to fight, then...': Rajasthan Minister warns Sachin Pilot after shoes hurled at him; BJP reacts

New Delhi: Rajasthan Sports Minister and Congress MLA Ashok Chandna on Monday (September 12, 2022) hit out at fellow party leader Sachin Pilot after his supporters allegedly hurled shoes towards a stage where he was present. Chandna, who represents the Hindoli constituency, told Pilot that if he can become a chief minister by getting shoes hurled at him, he should do it.

The incident took place on Monday at a mass meeting held before the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in the Pushkar lake. As Chandna and other Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd started hooting and some of them even hurled shoes toward the stage.

They were reportedly upset as Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy CM, was not invited to the program.

Both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Chandna are from the Gurjar community.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Shoes & slippers were allegedly thrown by miscreants in crowds as chants of Sachin pilot emerged during a program of Rajasthan Sports minister Ashok Chandna (12.09) pic.twitter.com/j0NWi7mZUT — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

After the event, Chandna took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the incident.

In a tweet, he said, "A wonderful sight was seen when Rajendra Rathore, the then cabinet member who ordered the killing of 72 people, was applauded when he came on stage and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail in the agitation."

जिस मंच पर जूते फेंके गए उस पर शहीदों के परिवारजन बैठे थे कम से कम उनका तो ख्याल कर लेते।



कर्नल साहब की अंतिम स्मृति को ऐसे कलंकित करने वाले लोग कितना दूर तक जाएंगे यह तो वक्त बताएगा... T-2 September 12, 2022

"If Sachin Pilot becomes the chief minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," he wrote in another tweet.

मुझ पर जूता फकवाकर सचिन पायलट यदि मुख्यमंत्री बने तो जल्दी से बन जाए क्योंकि आज मेरा लड़ने का मन नहीं है।



जिस दिन मैं लड़ने पर आ गया तो फिर एक ही बचेगा और यह मैं चाहता नहीं हूँ। — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at Congress and said that the party should do "Congress jodo" before the "Bharat Jalao" Yatra.

"Given the Tukde Tukde within Rajasthan Congress (Gehlot vs Pilot/ Ashok Chandna vs Pilot) perhaps Rahul baba should do Congress jodo before “Bharat Jalao” Yatra," BJP National Spokesperson Poonawalla said.

Given the Tukde Tukde within Rajasthan Congress (Gehlot vs Pilot/ Ashok Chandna vs Pilot) perhaps Rahul baba should do Congress jodo before “Bharat Jalao” Yatra



Here is a Rajasthan Govt minister threatening Sachin Pilot !!! pic.twitter.com/u3rQScoKAA — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 13, 2022

(With agency inputs)