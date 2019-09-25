If NRC implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to leave city first: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari will be the first person to leave Delhi.

In August, Tiwari had demanded an NRC list for the national capital and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah later. Asserting that NRC could be an "effective weapon to fight terrorism", Tiwari had earlier said that the intruders who enter Delhi illegally poach on the rights of the citizens of the national capital and are a threat to Delhi's internal security. The actor-turned-politician further advocated NRC and said, "with the implementation of NRC, people of Delhi will start getting better facilities."

Speaking on this statement, CM Kejriwal on Wednesday said, "Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for the attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi. If NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first who will have to leave Delhi.

Replying to him, Tiwari said, "This shows the mentality of Arvind Kejriwal. They consider those living in their country as outsiders. NRC is the work of marking illegal intruders. Migrants living in Delhi are considered foreigners and those who raise slogans against the country consider their own. Kejriwal should resign from his post."