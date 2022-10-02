IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment submission last date extended at ignou.ac.in- Check date and other details here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the deadline for submitting December Term-end Examination assignments. The notice published on September 30 clearly shows that the deadline for submitting assignments has been extended until October 31, 2022. This occurred shortly after IGNOU released the December TEE 2022 exam application.

According to the official announcement, "With the consent of the Competent Authority, the deadline for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the term-end examination, December-2022, has been further extended up to October 31, 2022. The Competent Authority's approval is required for this.

IGNOU December TEE exam form: Here’s how to fill the form

Go to the official website exam.ignou.ac.in

Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration

Click on proceed to fill out the online examination form

Enter enrollment number, program, and select examination centre region

Post submitting, the form will open up

Fill in the required details, attach photographs and documents

Pay the fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

The University's December 2022 Term-end Examinations are anticipated to start on December 2, 2022, according to the provisional schedule. The deadline for completion is January 5, 2023.







