IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment submission last date extended at ignou.ac.in- Check date and other details here
IGNOU December TEE 2022:The assignment submission deadline has been extended till October 31, 2022. Concerned candidates can submit the assignment after going through the guidelines, details below.
Trending Photos
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the deadline for submitting December Term-end Examination assignments. The notice published on September 30 clearly shows that the deadline for submitting assignments has been extended until October 31, 2022. This occurred shortly after IGNOU released the December TEE 2022 exam application.
According to the official announcement, "With the consent of the Competent Authority, the deadline for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the term-end examination, December-2022, has been further extended up to October 31, 2022. The Competent Authority's approval is required for this.
IGNOU December TEE 2022; download the official notice here
IGNOU December TEE exam form: Here’s how to fill the form
- Go to the official website exam.ignou.ac.in
- Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration
- Click on proceed to fill out the online examination form
- Enter enrollment number, program, and select examination centre region
- Post submitting, the form will open up
- Fill in the required details, attach photographs and documents
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take its printout for future reference
The University's December 2022 Term-end Examinations are anticipated to start on December 2, 2022, according to the provisional schedule. The deadline for completion is January 5, 2023.
Live Tv
More Stories