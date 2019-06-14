IIT Roorkee to declare JEE Advanced result soon, check jeeadv.ac.in

NEW DELHI: Engineering aspirants aiming for admission into the prestigious The Indian Institutes of Technology will know their fate in a few minutes when IIT Roorkee declares the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result on Friday, June 14. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be declared around 10 AM on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. There are 23 IITs in India.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 this year. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Those who appeared for the exam will also receive a text message on their registered mobile number once the JEE Advanced 2019 results are declared.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

Here Is How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2- Click on JEE (Advanced) Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference.

JEE Advanced, a national-level engineering entrance exam held annually, is a gateway for candidates seeking admission in bachelor’s programmes, integrated master’s programmes as well as dual degree programmes offered at 23 IITs including Indian School of Mines (ISM).

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. JEE AIR rank list is prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Those candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the merit list. Also, candidates scoring the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the list. The minimum prescribed marks vary with the category.

The seat allotment round is scheduled to be conducted online from June 19 to July 17.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.

PERFORMANCE IN CLASS XII (OR EQUIVALENT) BOARD EXAMINATION:

The candidates should satisfy at least one of the following two criteria for admission to IITs: (1) Must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates should be at least 65%. (2) Must be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination.

The percentile calculation will be done for the required subjects in a single academic year only. Therefore, candidates appearing for improvement in Board examinations can EITHER appear in one or more subjects and secure 75% aggregate marks (65% for SC, ST and PwD) after improvement, OR, appear for improvement in ALL subjects to be in top 20 percentile (see section titled “Regarding the cut-off marks for the top 20 percentile”) of the corresponding academic year.

The marks scored in the following five subjects will be considered for calculating the aggregate marks and the cut-off marks for fulfilling the top 20 percentile criterion. i. Physics ii. Chemistry iii. Mathematics iv. A language (if the candidate has taken more than one language, then the language with the higher marks will be considered) v. Any subject other than the above four (the subject with the highest marks will be considered).

For calculation of the total marks for five subjects, if the marks awarded in a subject is NOT out of 100, then the marks will be scaled (up or down) to 100 so that the total aggregate marks is out of 500.

If a Board awards only letter grades without providing an equivalent percentage of marks on the grade sheet, the candidate should obtain a certificate from the Board specifying the equivalent marks and submit it at the time of acceptance of the allocated seat. In case such a certificate is not provided, the decision taken by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) 2019 will be final.

In case any of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Language are not evaluated in the final year (e.g., in a 3-year diploma course), then the marks for the same subject from the previous year/s will be used for calculating percentage of aggregate marks.

For candidates who appeared in the Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination for the first time in 2018 and reappeared in ALL subjects (for whatsoever reason) in 2019, the best of the two performances will be considered.

If a Board gives aggregate marks considering both Class XI and Class XII examinations (in the 10+2 system), then only Class XII marks will be considered. If a Board gives aggregate marks considering the results of all three years of a 3- year diploma or courses of equivalent duration, then only the marks scored in the final year will be considered. Similarly, for Boards which follow a semester system, the marks scored in the final two semesters will be considered.

If a Board does not give marks scored in individual subjects but gives only the aggregate marks, then the aggregate marks given by the Board will be considered as such.