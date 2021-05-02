हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

IMD forecasts cyclonic circulation likely to persist over east India during next 4-5 days

The IMD report also said that no heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next five days.

IMD forecasts cyclonic circulation likely to persist over east India during next 4-5 days
Representational image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (May 2) issued an alert that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and is likely to persist over east India during the next 4-5 days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & a trough runs from this circulation to Manipur at lower levels. A trough in westerlies roughly along long 90°E to the north of lat 25°N in mid levels. The trough is likely to persist over East India during next 4-5 days," the IMD tweeted.

It further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during 2-5 May; over Gangetic from May 3 to 5 and over Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh on May 4, 2021."

It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe on May 4 to 6 and south interior Karnataka from 4 to 6 May and over coastal Karnataka on May 5, 2021. 

It further said that no heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next five days.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded the minimum temperature at 24.8 degrees Celsius, with the meteorological department forecasting thunderstorms with rain later in the day.

