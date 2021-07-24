हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rains

IMD issues 'orange alert' warning for Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall likely over 24 districts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, among other places.

IMD issues &#039;orange alert&#039; warning for Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall likely over 24 districts
File Photo (IANS)

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an `orange alert' warning of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh as showers continued to lash large parts of the state.

The alert was valid till Sunday morning, said senior meteorologist PK Saha from the IMD Bhopal office.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri, he said.

Besides, rain or thunderstorm with showers were likely in most of the ten divisions of the state including Bhopal, Indore and Chambal, Saha told PTI.

Susner in Agar-Malwa district received the highest 211 mm rainfall in Western Madhya Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, he said. Umaria city received the highest rainfall of 170.5 mm in Eastern MP during this period. 

