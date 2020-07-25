हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rainfall

Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand to receive heavy spell of rain, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) broadcast had earlier predicted, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during July 26-28, and in Punjab and Haryana during July 27-29

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological department on Saturday (July 25, 2020) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, ''Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over #Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam.''

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) broadcast had earlier predicted, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during July 26-28, and in Punjab and Haryana during July 27-29.

The intensity and distribution of rainfall is very likely to increase over sub-Himalyan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh with occurrence of widespread rainfall activity along with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during July 26-29, it said.

