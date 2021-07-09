हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD weather

IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in isolated parts of Delhi, adjoining areas today

The Met department predicted that the national capital is likely to witness thunderstorm along with patchy rain today. IMD also revealed that the showers are expected to intensify from July 10, when the monsoon is likely to arrive in the Capital and the remaining parts of northwest India. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (July 9, 2021) predicted that the parts of northwest India are likely to receive widespread rainfall as the monsoon is finally set to advance over the northern plains from today. The weather department also added that thundershowers are expected in the area around the weekend. 

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi, Sonipat, Bawal, Rewari Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Mathura, Modinagar, Meerut, Khairthal, Laxmangarh, Alwar, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin at 10:45 pm on Thursday.

The Met department predicted that the national capital is likely to witness thunderstorm along with patchy rain today. IMD also revealed that the showers are expected to intensify from July 10, when the monsoon is likely to arrive in the Capital and the remaining parts of northwest India. 

The weather department also revealed that the national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with moderate rain on Saturday.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh along with parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are going to experience moderate rainfall over the weekend.

“The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10,” the Met department said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi had recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, and a low of 30.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

