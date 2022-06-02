New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 2) issued heatwave warning for several parts of Northwest India for the coming two days. As per the weather department, the mercury is likely to rise by about 2°C during the next two days in most regions in Northwest India and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. “No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days,” the IMD said in its statement.

IMD issues heatwave warning

The MeT department has notified heatwave conditions for six states. The heatwave is likely in isolated places including Rajasthan on June 2 and 3, over south Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on June 3 and 4 and over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha from June 2-5.

As for Delhi, the IMD said heatwave is unlikely in the national capital this week.

Monsoon enters Northeast

The southwest monsoon is set to enter north-eastern regions of the country and likely to bring heavy rains over Assam and Meghalaya over the next two days, the IMD said.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast & eastcentral Bay of Bengal and most parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland," the weather department said today.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep and over the next five days. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive isolated to scattered rains during next five days.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal onset date of June 1, the weather office had said.

(With agency inputs)