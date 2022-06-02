New Delhi: According to the data issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, rose to 41.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday amid partly cloudy conditions. The weather department has now predicted that the Capital city is likely to witness light rain on Thursday (June 2, 2022) and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius. IMD also informed that a heatwave is unlikely in the city over the next five to six days.

“The city may see generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius,” IMD officials predicted. Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

High temperature and high humidity create thunderclouds which are capable of producing short, intense spells of rain and thunderstorms, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather.

ALSO READ | Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfalls in THESE states as southwest monsoon advances further

Earlier, on Monday, a ravaging thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummeled the national capital in the evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt.

It was the first storm with a wind speed of 100 kmph or more since June 9, 2018, when Palam had logged a wind speed of 104 kmph, a Met department official said. A moderate thunderstorm hit the city on April 23.

There is a greater chance of sudden development of such powerful thunderstorms in May and June due to high temperatures and high humidity. Such developments cannot be predicted a day or two in advance, said an IMD official.

(With agency inputs)