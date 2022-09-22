‘Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Congress on Bhagwat's meet with All India Imam Organisation chief

New Delhi: The Congress claimed on Thursday, September 22, that RSS chairman Mohan Bhagwat met with the All India Imam Organization president of the All India Imam Organization because of the impact of the party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra," and asked Bhagwat to walk with Rahul Gandhi in uniting the country "with a tricolour in hand."

Bhagwat continued his outreach to the Muslim community on Thursday, visiting a mosque and a madrassa and meeting with the All India Imam Organization chairman, whom he dubbed "Rashtra pita."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) "sarsanghchalak" visited a mosque on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi and then the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in Azadpur in north Delhi. According to an RSS officer accompanying Bhagwat, this was his first visit to a madrassa.

In response, Congress media department head Pawan Khera said it has only been 15 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began, and a spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said "Godse Murdabad," ministers are concerned about the hatred spread through the media, and Bhagwat has reached out to imams.

अभी #भारत_जोड़ो_यात्रा को मात्र पंद्रह दिन हुए हैं और : भाजपा के प्रवक्ता गोडसे मुर्दाबाद बोलने लगे; मंत्री मीडिया से फैलने वाली नफ़रत पर चिंतित होने लगे और मोहन भागवत इमामों के पास पहुँच गए। आगे आगे देखिए होता है क्या — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) September 22, 2022

Also Read: 'These elites are...': Owaisi reacts to Muslim intellectuals meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

In an interview with reporters, Congress spokeswoman Gourav Vallabh echoed similar thoughts, claiming that the results of the party's foot march is indeed visible in only a few days.

"Only 15 days have passed since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began, and the results are in. On television, a BJP spokesperson remarked, 'Godse Murdabad.' Mohan Bhagwat is heading to the home of a person of a different religion. Whose influence is this having? The Bharat Jodo Yatra has had this effect," Vallabh explained.

He stated that by the end of the march, the government's hatred and divides will have vanished.

Also Read: Mohan Bhagwat is 'rashtra pita', says All India Imam Organisation head after meeting RSS chief

"We request Bhagwatji that, after only a few days of the yatra, he join in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for an hour, walk with Rahul Gandhiji with a tricolour in hand, raise the slogan 'Bharat mata ki jai,' and unify India," the Congress leader stated.

On the contrary, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the All India Imam Organisation chief for meeting Mohan Bhagwat and calling him ‘Rashtra pita’. He said, “these people went and met him (Bhagwat). The whole world knows the RSS' ideology, and you go and meet him. This elite section of the Muslim community, whatever they do, is the truth. But when we fight politically for our fundamental rights, we are shown in a bad light.”