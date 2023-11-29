First time after independence, the most beautiful valley in the country, Gurez Valley, has finally been connected to the electricity grid bringing cheer among the residents. People thanked the government saying it will certainly change the living way of common people in the border valley.

Gurez, which was named as the best offbeat destination in India, has garnered a huge response from tourists across the world in recent years. The border area relied on the oil generators for electricity and finally now has been connected to the electricity grid. Gurez remained the only area in the Kashmir Valley which was not connected to the Electricity grid.

Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during the winter months due to heavy snowfall. While the government has been working aggressively to keep the road connectivity open for the whole year, connecting it to the electricity grid has been appreciated by the locals living in the area.

“We are highly thankful to the government of the Union Territory including LG, Local administration and the Power Development Department (PDD) department. We thank them for finally providing us with electricity from the grid. It has been a long pending demand of the people of Gurez and finally has been fulfilled," said a local resident.

It's the dedication and hard work of the PDD department which has laid down around 150 mm sq conductors across 180 kilometres. They have also installed 1950 street poles. With an underground cabling of around 4 kilometres while crossing one of the most difficult terrains of Razdhan Pass situated at the height of 12,672 ft above sea level.

Mohamad Ismail Lone, a local entrepreneur said, “I am highly thankful to the government of Jammu and Kashmir for fulfilling the dream of the people of Gurez. We will be provided with 24-hour electricity that spreads happiness all over. We hope that the government will take further steps for the development of the Gurez Valley.”

The state government said that around 1,500 consumers will be benefited in the first phase of the project. The other villages will be connected in a phased manner.